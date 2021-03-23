Deadly fire ravages assisted living facility in NYC suburb

Spring Valley, New York — At least one person was killed when a massive fire broke out at an assisted living facility overnight in Rockland County, north of New York City, CBS New York reports. Fire officials say one resident died at the hospital and two firefighters were injured.

Officials now believe everyone is accounted for.

Calls to 911 came in around 1:30 a.m. from Evergreen Court Home for Adults in Spring Valley.

Police said there were about 100 people inside.

A group of community volunteers heard the call over the radio and arrived before the fire department. They jumped into action, wheeling several of the elderly out and carrying others, CBS New York says.

“There [were] plenty of Good Samaritans out here, probably eight of them, that literally ran into the building and [brought] them out in their wheelchairs, walkers, or literally picking them up and physically removing them out of the danger,” witness Hershy Green told the station.

“Then watching their facility, their home going down in flames was something really traumatic,” Green added.

The facility, which has about 200 beds, is a total loss.

Not only did several parts of the building collapse, witnesses also reported hearing explosions inside and a mayday call from firefighters.

The cause of the blaze was under investigation.