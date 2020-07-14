Deadline to Apply for FEMA Flood Assistance Less Than Two Months Away
Last week, President Donald Trump approved a major disaster declaration, providing $43 million in federal funds for flood relief.
Residents of Midland, Gladwin, Iosco, Arenac and Saginaw counties seeking flood assistance must apply through FEMA before September 8, 2020. The information previously collected from flood victims by their counties for damage reporting is not submitted to FEMA. County Officials are currently working with FEMA to identify a local application or drop off centers, in compliance with COVID-19 restrictions. Until these resources are made available, residents are encouraged to apply online or over the telephone.
Resources are also available to residents, businesses and non-profits through the Small Business Administration (SBA). The SBA offers low interest rate loans to assist with recovery with terms as long as 30 years.
To register for assistance go to DisasterAssistance.gov or call 1 (800) 621-FEMA. Applicants who have a speech disability or hearing loss and use TTY, should contact 1 (800) 462-7585 directly. For those who use 711 or Video Relay Service (VRS), call 1 (800) 621-3362. The toll-free telephone numbers will operate from 7:00 a.m. – 9:00 p.m. (local time) seven days a week until further notice.
For small business loans, visit SBA.gov or call 1 (800) 659-2955. Residents are encouraged to stay in contact with FEMA regarding their claim as well as file an appeal if their application is declined.