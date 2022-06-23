Deadline Looms for Saginaw Council and School Board Openings

The City of Saginaw is reminding residents interested in running for city council or the Saginaw Board of Education that Tuesday, July 26th at 4 p-m is the deadline to file the necessary paperwork.
The election is November 8th. Nominating petitions and Affidavit of Identity forms are available in the City Clerk’s office. The Saginaw City Council has 9 members elected at large to serve 4-year terms. The Board of Education has 7 members who serve six-year terms. School Board candidates have the option of paying a 100-dollar filing fee, or filing nominating petitions, along with their Affidavit of Identity form. You can learn more about the Board of Education by visiting the Saginaw Public Schools website. Saginaw City Council information can be found on the city’s website.
For questions about becoming a candidate for either body, contact the Saginaw City Clerk’s office.