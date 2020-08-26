Deadline for Flood Disaster Assistance Approaching
Residents affected by the May floods in mid-Michigan have just a couple more weeks to apply for disaster assistance.
Earlier this year, President Donald Trump approved a major disaster declaration for Midland, Gladwin, Arenac, Saginaw and Iosco counties, opening up disaster assistance through FEMA and the Small Business Administration. Residents needing relief due to damage from the floods have until September 8 to file claims for help.
To apply for assistance, visit DisasterAssistance.gov or call (800) 621-3362 from 7:00 a.m. – 11:00 p.m. seven days a week. Residents can also apply for assistance through FEMA’s mobile app. Once the application through FEMA is complete, businesses, nonprofit organizations, homeowners and renters can also apply for low interest loans through the Small Business Administration. Visit disasterloan.sba.gov or call (800) 659-2955 for an application.