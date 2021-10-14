Deadline for A.H. Nickless STEM Award Approaching

Registration for the ninth annual A.H. Nickless Innovation Award will close October 29 at 4:00 p.m.
With a goal of inspiring passion for science, technology, engineering and math (STEM), the competition is open to high school students in Bay, Midland, Saginaw and Tuscola counties and awards up to $77,500 per year in scholarships to students ages 13 – 18 and STEM grants to schools. Student teams are challenged to think innovatively and develop solutions to problems impacting the world.
In late November, a panel of regional experts will choose 20 projects to continue in the competition; each of those teams will be granted $1,000 with which to conduct its research and develop a viable solution. Members of the three winning teams will receive scholarships, and each of those teams’ schools will win a STEM education grant.
For more information and to register, visit ahninnovationaward.com.