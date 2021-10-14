      Weather Alert

Deadline for A.H. Nickless STEM Award Approaching

News Desk
Oct 14, 2021 @ 7:30am

Registration for the ninth annual A.H. Nickless Innovation Award will close October 29 at 4:00 p.m.

With a goal of inspiring passion for science, technology, engineering and math (STEM), the competition is open to high school students in Bay, Midland, Saginaw and Tuscola counties and awards up to $77,500 per year in scholarships to students ages 13 – 18 and STEM grants to schools. Student teams are challenged to think innovatively and develop solutions to problems impacting the world.

In late November, a panel of regional experts will choose 20 projects to continue in the competition; each of those teams will be granted $1,000 with which to conduct its research and develop a viable solution. Members of the three winning teams will receive scholarships, and each of those teams’ schools will win a STEM education grant.

For more information and to register, visit ahninnovationaward.com.

Popular Posts
Two Young People Killed In Collision
Kochville Township Shooting Kills One
Man Sentenced to Prison for Sexually Assaulting Teen
Two Men Arrested Following Shooting at Internet Cafe
Former Pastor and Associate Sentenced in Fraudulent Investment Scheme
Sports News
Connect With Us Listen To Us On