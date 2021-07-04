Deadline Approaching for Bay County Back to School Clothing & Backpack Program

The United Way of Bay County is taking applications for the Helen Wirt Lee Back to School Clothing & Backpack program, in partnership with the Bay Area Community Foundation Youth Advisory Committee.
“We know that over 8,000 children in Bay County qualify for this program, and we want to help as many of them as possible.”, said Nicole Luczak, President/ CEO of the United Way of Bay County. “We want families to be aware that this is available, it’s the only program in Michigan that provides clothing rather than just the backpacks & supplies.”
Each student is provided with new clothing, undergarments and shoes as well as a backpack full of supplies. “We want all children to return to school confident and prepared, ready to learn. The first step to that is by providing them with these basic neccessities,” Luczak added.
The new 2021 ALICE data in Bay County indicates 35% of families are within the ALICE (Asset Limited, Income Constrained, Employed) threshold or below; which the United Way said totals over 15,000 households.
To apply, visit https://www.unitedwaybaycounty.org/get-help/clothes-for-children/ or call 989.893.7508 for more
information.