WSGW 790 AM & 100.5 FM WSGW 790 AM Logo

Dead Woman’s Body Found in Isabella County Man’s Home

By jonathan.dent
April 18, 2023 3:31PM EDT
Share
Dead Woman’s Body Found in Isabella County Man’s Home
Source: Isabella County Sheriff’s Office

A man remains in jail in Isabella County after allegedly keeping a dead woman’s body in his home for an unknown amount of time.

The Isabella County Sheriff’s Office says the 54-year-old was arrested on an outstanding warrant when deputies visited the home he and the woman reportedly shared in Deerfield Township. Deputies were following up on concerns from the 67-year-old woman’s family, who authorities say hadn’t heard from her in 2 years after a falling out.

The sheriff’s office obtained and executed a search warrant for the home, and reportedly found the body of the woman, who had been dead for an unknown period of time.

The sheriff’s office says new charges of fraudulent activity and failure to report a death were added to the suspect’s existing charges, and an autopsy will be conducted to determine a cause of death.

Popular Stories

1

Bay City Fire Damages Businesses and Apartments
2

State Police Helicopter Aids in Chase and Arrest
3

Shooting in Colorado Claims Life of Bay City Soldier
4

SVSU President Reflects on First Three Months
5

State Police Troopers Foil Alleged Kidnapping Attempt