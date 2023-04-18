Dead Woman’s Body Found in Isabella County Man’s Home

A man remains in jail in Isabella County after allegedly keeping a dead woman’s body in his home for an unknown amount of time.

The Isabella County Sheriff’s Office says the 54-year-old was arrested on an outstanding warrant when deputies visited the home he and the woman reportedly shared in Deerfield Township. Deputies were following up on concerns from the 67-year-old woman’s family, who authorities say hadn’t heard from her in 2 years after a falling out.

The sheriff’s office obtained and executed a search warrant for the home, and reportedly found the body of the woman, who had been dead for an unknown period of time.

The sheriff’s office says new charges of fraudulent activity and failure to report a death were added to the suspect’s existing charges, and an autopsy will be conducted to determine a cause of death.