De Blasio: Cuomo “should be charged” following AG report

▶ Watch Video: Mayor De Blasio on Cuomo allegations and on New York City vaccine mandate

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio said Wednesday that New York Governor Andrew Cuomo should be charged after a report by the state attorney general’s office that found that Cuomo sexually harassed “multiple” women.

“If you assault a woman, you do something against her will sexually, that’s criminal, and the Albany County District Attorney is looking at that. And I think he should be charged,” De Blasio said on “CBS This Morning.”

De Blasio said the “whole thing has been painful.”

“When you read this report, 11 women systematically wronged, 11 women affronted by a powerful guy who could crush their career and their reputation, and he’s the kind of guy that everyone assumes would if you crossed him. And he harassed them. He assaulted them in several cases. It’s not even close,” de Blasio said. “And then he has the audacity to say, ‘Oh, you know, I like to hug people.’ I mean, that’s just out of touch with reality. But it’s also profoundly disrespectful. How about saying, ‘I did something wrong. I have to atone for my sins. I need to go and deal with my problems.'”

In a televised speech Tuesday afternoon, Cuomo denied ever sexually harassing women, saying he “never touched anyone inappropriately” or “made inappropriate sexual advances.” He also said “there are generational and cultural perspectives that frankly, I have not fully appreciated.”

De Blasio said on Wednesday, “Putting your hand up a woman’s shirt and touching their breast is not generational. I know plenty of guys who are older who would never in a million years do that. Talking to 20-something-year-old women asking if they’d date an older guy and leering at them, this is not acceptable behavior. It’s not even close.”

Despite calls from Republican and Democratic leaders, and President Biden himself, Cuomo has not indicated if he will resign.

De Blasio said Cuomo should be removed from office if he refuses to step down.

“I absolutely believe he must resign for the good of New York state and our people. If he doesn’t, the clamor which is universal at this point, Democrats and Republicans, saying he’s got to go, is going to win the day. If he wants to wait for impeachment he can, but it’s coming soon in our state legislature,” said De Blasio.