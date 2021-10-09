DCECU Promoting ‘Cyber Hygiene’ during Cybersecurity Awareness Month

Dow Chemical Employees’ Credit Union is looking to raise online safety and privacy during the month of October for Cybersecurity Awareness Month.
DCECU’s Cybersecurity Awareness Month Champions Program is a collaborative effort between businesses, government agencies, and individuals.
This year, the main focus is ‘Understanding and implementing basic cyber hygiene’ including: the importance of creating unique passwords, using multi-factor authentication, performing software updates and backing up data, and recognizing and reporting phishing attempts whether through email, text messages, or elsewhere.
CEO Michael Goad says with so much of our lives spent online; protecting sensitive information in our personal and professional lives is more important than ever.
The credit union says it offers services to protect accounts and personal information; including Biometric Authentication, and the ability to review devices or applications that have recently accessed member accounts.
For more information on Cybersecurity Awareness Month and how to participate, you can visit staysafeonline.org.