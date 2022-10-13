Day Care closing could effect dozens of families

The Swan Valley Learning Center, part of Swan Valley Public Schools could close if a new director is not found.

Administration sent a letter to the parents of over 150 children who may need to make other arrangements for care if the center is forced to close. Mat McRae informed parents that the previous director resigned in September and as yet a new director has not been hired. “We have been told if we do not ‘submit credentials for a replacement within 30 days, the center will be placed on a provisional license, which is a form of disciplinary action and could result in closure of the license to operate.’ If we do not find a director with proper credentials, this means that the center will close as soon as the end of the month and families will be without childcare.”

The SVLC provides all-day childcare for children aged 3 and 4, and afterschool programs for children up to age 12. The director position is posted on the Swan Valley School District website.