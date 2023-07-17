Davison Township Woman Killed in Crash

Police in Genesee County are investigating a crash that killed a Davison Township woman.

The crash occurred Saturday around 8:15 P.M. at the intersection of North Irish and East Potter roads. Police say the 29-year-old woman was driving a Jeep Wrangler east at a high rate of speed and failed to stop at the intersection, crashing into a southbound Nissan Sentra occupied by two women from Farmington Hills. The Davison Township woman was ejected from her vehicle and was pronounced dead at a local hospital, according to police. The other two women were taken to a hospital and are listed in good condition.

It’s unknown at this time if alcohol or other distractions were a factor in the crash.