Davison Township Man Dies of Suspected Carbon Monoxide Leak

A Davison Township man has died after a suspected carbon monoxide leak in his home was discovered.

Last Thursday, first responders were dispatched to a home in the 10000 block of Kitchen Road and found an 82-year-old man deceased in the home. The man’s wife, 83, was also found, but unconscious and in critical condition. She was taken to a Flint hospital before being flown to ProMedica Toledo Hospital in Ohio.

The couple have not been identified at this time. The incident remains under investigation.