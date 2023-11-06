WSGW 790 AM & 100.5 FM WSGW 790 AM Logo

Davison Township Man Dies of Suspected Carbon Monoxide Leak

By News Desk
November 6, 2023 12:30AM EST
Share
Davison Township Man Dies of Suspected Carbon Monoxide Leak
(Getty Images)

A Davison Township man has died after a suspected carbon monoxide leak in his home was discovered.

Last Thursday, first responders were dispatched to a home in the 10000 block of Kitchen Road and found an 82-year-old man deceased in the home. The man’s wife, 83, was also found, but unconscious and in critical condition. She was taken to a Flint hospital before being flown to ProMedica Toledo Hospital in Ohio.

The couple have not been identified at this time. The incident remains under investigation.

Popular Stories

1

Vehicle Pulled from Water after Crash in Rural Saginaw County
2

Victims In Isabella County Motorcycle/Deer Crash Identified
3

State Police, Bay County Sheriff's Office Collaborate on Hands-Free Enforcement Day
4

Midland Firefighter of the Year Announced
5

Bay County Man Injured in Monday Morning Shooting