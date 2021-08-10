Davison Township Man Arrested on Child Pornography Charges

A Davison Township man was arraigned in a Genesee County court Thursday, August 5 on child pornography charges.
Police recently conducted a search warrant on the home of 42-year-old Brandon Heit, seizing digital evidence after it was found he was allegedly viewing child porn on the internet. Heit is accused of several counts of possessing child sexually abusive material and using a computer to commit a crime.
Parents are reminded to monitor their child’s online use and habits and instruct them in the safe use of the internet. Anyone who suspects a child may be exploited online can contact the National Center for Missing and Exploited kids by sending a tip to missingkids.org/cybertipline.