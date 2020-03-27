Davison Teen Missing

(source: Michigan State Police)
Police in Genesee County’s Davison are looking for a teen girl who disappeared Wednesday, March 25.
They say 15-year-old Kaylee Nicole Matthews had an argument with her mother and left home. She was last seen wearing a light blue hoodie, navy blue leggings, gray sneakers and was riding a light blue, girl’s ten speed bicycle near 400 W. Second St. around 11:00 p.m.
Kaylee is 5’8″, 150 pounds with shoulder-length strawberry blond hair and green eyes. Please call the Davison Police Department at (810) 653-4196.if you have any information on her whereabouts.