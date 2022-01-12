Davison School Board Member Receives Probation for Malicious Phone Call

Chairman of the Genesee County GOP and a member of the Davison School Board of Education was sentenced to probation following a guilty plea for making a malicious phone call to an elected official.
Matt Smith was charged with one count of malicious use of telecommunication services. He was accused of calling Houghton County Clerk Jennifer Kelly on March 6, 2020 and threatening to poison her dogs. While he pleaded guilty to making the phone call, he denied ever threatening harm on anyone.
Smith’s probation is for one year. He must also pay $650 dollars in fines and court costs, complete cognitive awareness training and write a 1,000 word essay on political bullying in society. He was provided the opportunity to complete the Holmes Youthful Training Act, which gives young adults convicted of a crime a chance to keep that conviction from their record.