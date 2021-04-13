David Hogg says he is no longer part of pillow company

▶ Watch Video: Parkland school shooting survivor David Hogg describes new gun control plan

About two months after David Hogg announced he was starting a pillow company, the activist said he is no longer part of the Good Pillow venture.

Hogg originally announced on Twitter in February that he was creating a progressive pillow company. His tweet came the same day MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell — a supporter of President Donald Trump — brought up election conspiracy theories during an interview on Newsmax, a conservative cable channel.

Hogg appeared to announce the company to spite Lindell, and he started tweeting about his plans with entrepreneur William LeGate.

Lindell had responded to Hogg’s plans to create a pillow company, telling Axios in February: “Good for them…. nothing wrong with competition that does not infringe on someone’s patent.”

Hogg tweeted the Axios article writing: “Mike the ‘my pillow guy’ is commenting on his soon to be progressive competition in the form of a progressive pillow company @williamlegate and I are starting. This pillow fight just got very real.”

This week, Hogg’s pillow plans changed. “A couple weeks ago, a very spontaneous interaction over Twitter between me and William LeGate led to us trying to start a progressive pillow company,” Hogg tweeted.

In a series of tweets, Hogg said and LeGate were met with “immediate and overwhelming support” for their company, which was meant to create “a pillow that is sustainably produced in domestic unionized factories and have a percentage of those profits benefit progressive social causes.”

Hogg, however, soon realized that because of his “activism, schoolwork, and family commitments,” he could not commit to being a full time co-founder at Good Pillow, the company name the duo had settled on.

The Harvard student said LeGate will continue with the company without him, adding: “Effective immediately, I have resigned and released all shares, any ownership and any control of Good Pillow LLC.”

Hogg said he is going to focus on his studies and “advance the gun violence prevention movement with March For Our Lives and personally.”

The Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School alum was a senior when a gunman opened fire at the school in 2018, killing 17 people. The event prompted Hogg to get involved in gun activism, and he and a group of students created the March For Our Lives movement.

“While the tragedy and trauma I experienced does shape me, like many other survivors of gun violence, it is not even close to who I am fully and I am looking forward to using this time to grow myself as an organizer, friend, son, and brother,” he tweeted.