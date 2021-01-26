Dave Chappelle tests positive for COVID-19

▶ Watch Video: Some health care workers hesitant to get COVID-19 vaccine, complicating public health efforts

Dave Chappelle is quarantining after testing positive for COVID-19, a rep for the comedian confirmed in a statement to CBS News. Chappelle, who was set to perform in Austin, has canceled his remaining show dates at a venue in the city.

Chappelle and podcast host Joe Rogan were headlining several shows at Stubbs Waller Creek Amphitheater together this month. On Instagram Friday, Rogan wrote: “Sorry my friends, the Friday and Saturday shows at @stubbsaustin have been cancelled. We’ll reschedule them as soon as we can. Much love to you all.”

Having recently shared a photo of himself and Chappelle with a group of people, including Elon Musk and his partner, Grimes, Rogan also added a note to his Instagram post. “Because people are asking, I was not exposed to the person who had covid and I have tested negative every day this week. Also, the person that gave covid to Dave was NOT Elon’s partner @grimes,” Rogan wrote.

Chappelle had been holding socially-distanced shows in Ohio since June of last year, his rep said in a statement. When winter came, he decided to move the shows to Austin.

Fans who had tickets to the now-cancelled shows can contact their point of purchase for refunds, according to the statement.

“Chappelle implemented COVID-19 protocols which included rapid testing for the audience and daily testing for himself and his team,” the statement reads. “His diligent testing enabled him to immediately respond by quarantining, thus mitigating the spread of the virus. Chappelle is asymptomatic.”

Earlier this year, the father of three filmed one of his Ohio standup shows for a Netflix special, “8:46.” In the show, which was held outside, the comedian spoke about race in the wake of George Floyd’s death. The title refers to the length of time Floyd was pinned to the ground by a Minneapolis police officer.