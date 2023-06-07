Dates Announced for 2023 Light Up the City Walks

The Saginaw Police Department and its community partners have announced dates for this year’s Light up the City walks.

The annual crime prevention initiative aims to encourage understanding between community members and law enforcement, as well as bring people together with a series of walks through areas of the city.

This year’s series will begin with a Kick-off celebration on June 14th at Ojibway Island from 5:30-7:30 p.m. Organizers say the family-friendly event will feature free hot-dog dinners, bounce houses, games, and music.

This year’s walks will take place on June 21st beginning at Francis Reh Academy, June 28th starting at Emmaus House, July 12th at Herig Elementary, and July 19th at Jerome Elementary. Each walk will begin at 5:30 p.m. and continue until around 7.

More information can be found at the Light up the City Facebook page.