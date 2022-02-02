Dangerous winter storm forecast to sweep through several states

▶ Watch Video: Rockies to New England targeted by snow and ice

A dangerous incoming winter storm has more than 20 states from the Rocky Mountains to New England — and as far south as Texas — under winter storm warnings, watches or both. The system is expected to bring “a variety of winter weather hazards, including heavy snow, sleet and freezing rain,” according to the National Weather Service.

Winter watches, warnings and advisories are in place from the Rockies/Plains to the Northeast ahead of a major winter storm. While heavy snow is expected from the Rockies to New England, significant ice accretions will be likely on the storm’s southern edge from TX to central PA. pic.twitter.com/eG20Qio8lu — NWS Weather Prediction Center (@NWSWPC) February 1, 2022

The storm could deliver up to two feet of snow along the San Juan, La Garita, Sangre De Cristo and Wet mountains, accompanied with wind gusts as high as 35 mph, the NWS said. Meanwhile, some Michigan counties could see up to 15 inches of snow, Arkansas cities could see up to 8 inches, western and north central New York could see up to 9 inches and parts of Texas may be in for up to 8 inches of accumulated snow.

Mixed precipitation across certain states could also make for icy conditions, like in Oklahoma, where portions of the state are forecast to accumulate up to one half inch of ice.

Please see the latest Key Messages for the major winter storm that will start to impact parts of the central U.S. tonight and into the Northeast late tomorrow into Thursday and Friday. pic.twitter.com/QPvOw20dsm — NWS Weather Prediction Center (@NWSWPC) February 1, 2022

Residents in the storm’s path are urged to bundle up as subzero temperatures for many throughout the country are forecast.

“Much of the southern Plains will remain in a deep freeze through Saturday morning with record low temperatures possible on Friday and Saturday mornings,” the National Weather Service said. The frigid air should become “less extreme” by Sunday afternoon, but the NWS says temperatures will still be “colder than normal for this time of year.”

Southwest, Delta and American Airlines have already canceled some upcoming flights in certain cities of the storm’s forecasted track. Travelers are encouraged to stay updated on their flight’s status.

Missouri Governor Mike Parson and Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt have both declared states of emergencies for the incoming storm system.

Texas Governor Greg Abbott said Tuesday that the state is “working around the clock” to prepare for inclement weather, which includes additional generation to the state’s electric grid in the event of power outages.

“Every state agency is in close communication and coordination to provide resources and valuable information to keep Texans safe during these winter weather conditions,” Abbott said. “Texans are urged to avoid driving on roads and closely monitor weather conditions and guidance from local and state officials over the coming days as we work together to keep our loved ones safe.”

All schools and administrative offices of the Dallas Independent School District announced Tuesday they would be closed for the rest of the week in response to the weather.

Forecasters warn those in the storm’s path could see downed trees, power outages, “significant travel delays” and dangerous road conditions. Residents are urged to plan accordingly as hazardous road circumstances could impact the morning and evening commutes throughout the week.