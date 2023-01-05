Damar Hamlin showing “remarkable improvement,” Bills say

▶ Watch Video: Next steps for the Buffalo Bills as Damar Hamlin remains hospitalized

Damar Hamlin is “making steady progress” while still hospitalized in critical condition following a cardiac arrest that caused him to collapse on the field during a game in Cincinnati Monday night, the Buffalo Bills said in a statement Thursday morning. Hamlin, who is 24, is a safety in his second season with the team.

“Per the physicians caring for Damar Hamlin at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, Damar has shown remarkable improvement over the past 24 hours,” the Bills said. “While still critically ill, he has demonstrated that he appears to be neurologically intact. His lungs continue to heal and he is making steady progress.”

The team is “grateful for the love and support” that it is has received since Hamlin’s televised collapse and hospital transfer earlier this week ushered in an outpouring of concerned messages online.

Buffalo Bills player Damar Hamlin on Dec. 1, 2022 Greg M. Cooper / AP

This is a breaking story. Please check back for updates.