Dam Rebuilding Could Cost $350 Million

By News Desk
December 8, 2023 4:00AM EST
M-30 at the Tittabawassee River (source: MDOT)

The Four Lakes Task Force held a special meeting Tuesday and laid out the estimated costs to rebuild the series of four dams along the Tittabawassee River system.

During the Tuesday meeting, members of the task force say the total estimated cost to rebuild all four dams, including the Smallwood and Secord dams, would be about $350 million, with the Edenville Dam requiring the bulk of that at $143 million or 40 percent. The task force will put forth a special assessment district to property owners along the lakes created by the dams, which they estimate could cost taxpayers anywhere from $450 to $1,800 a year in a 35 year capital assessment. However, those numbers may change as the Four Lakes Task Force continues to work out an actual cost.

The task force will host two other public hearings on January 15 at 9:00 A.M. and at 1:00 P.M. at the Beaverton Activity Center.

