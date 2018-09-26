Daily Pat Political Point–Why Is Kavenaugh A Red Line For Conservatives?–September 25, 2018

WASHINGTON, DC - MARCH 20: Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell speaks with reporters following the weekly policy luncheons on Capitol Hill March 20, 2018 in Washington, DC. Congress faces a looming deadline to avoid another government shutdown. (Photo by Aaron P. Bernstein/Getty Images)

September 25, 2018

Listen to another installment of Pat Johnston’s “Daily Pat Political Point.” With the Judiciary Committee scheduled to hold a hearing featuring Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh, and the woman accusing Kavanaugh of sexually abusing her back in high school, Pat answers just why conservatives are putting up such a fight for this guy.

The drama surrounding Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh’s confirmation has, for some reason, become a red line for America’s right wing.

Tomorrow, Senate Republicans scheduled a sham hearing in which Senators have only five minutes to ask questions. And since Republicans failed to dare put just one Republican woman on the Senate Judiciary Committee, they hired, to quote Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, “a female attorney” to question Dr. Christine Blasey Ford, who’s accused Kavanaugh of sexually assaulting her back in their high school days.

Committee Chair Chuck Grassley has already scheduled a vote to confirm Kavanaugh on Friday–less than 24 hours after Ford gives her account of what happened.

News is breaking every day about Kavanaugh. Strike that. News is breaking every hour about Kavanaugh, and most of it isn’t good.

But America’s right wing is picking this guy as the cause celebre.

I’d like to ask one simple question: Why?

Why are Senate Republicans choosing to glorify Kavanaugh over Christine Blasey Ford?

Subsequently, why are they choosing to give cover for Brett Kavanaugh, even after another victim, Debbie Ramirez, accused him of sexually assaulting her in college?

Why are they backing a guy whose credibility is being questioned every single day?

I know, one of the go-to arguments the right wing throws-out there is even if Ford’s telling the truth, who cares? It happened 35 years ago! It happened in high school. Move on, libs!

They mindlessly shout that defense without realizing how it goes against everything they’ve advocated for years.

Let me explain.

Many states passed laws which charges minors as adults for certain violent and non-violent crimes. Some states took harsher measures than others, like Florida, for example.

The U.S. Department of Justice found Florida charged minors as adults at a far higher rate than others. Human Rights Watch report found from 2008-2013 black boys represented a disproportionate number of kids sent to prison–whether or not they were first or second time offenders.

The Florida Department of Juvenile Justice reported in 2016 how this disturbing trend continued, as “64 percent of kids sent to adult court in 2016 were black.”

Some could posit these laws were designed to directly fulfill that goal.

That’s not a controversial statement considering the double-standard we’re seeing today.

You see, when black kids commit–or allegedly commit–crimes, we have to punish them to the max! And the best to punish them for their youthful mistakes is to treat them as adults.

So, by the time they’re released from prison, they’re already behind the 8-ball when trying to make a decent living in our society.

Oh, but if you’re a preppy, rich, Ivy League, white boy, the rules are different. Whatever indiscretions, or mistakes you made during your youthful days, we waive them off, and say, “C’mon! That was 30 years ago! Let it go!”

If the story is true, we now have to decide whether a man is unqualified for the Supreme Court because he drunkenly groped a girl 35 years ago when he was 17. I’m going to answer “no” on that one. I don’t see how this has any bearing on his qualifications whatsoever. https://t.co/bdyvxoi0BT — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) September 16, 2018

Nope, unlike black kids, you’re given the benefit of the doubt at all times.

It’s sort of like how Catholic priests were given the benefit of the doubt for years whenever they were suspected of sexual abusing younger victims.

But I guess the difference is that when many of those younger boys made their stories public decades later, we believed them.

Of course, we did! They’re men!

But when it comes to Christine Blasey Ford, or Debbie Ramirez, we just dismiss their claims and believe respected judge.

Because, you know, they’re women.

And what happened to all of that sanctimonious “take responsibility for your actions” babble I heard during the Obama years.

All of a sudden, we’re fine with people refusing to accept responsibility…for anything…as long as they vote on our side.

What are Republicans doing? Why are they traveling down this road? Why are they putting-in all of their chips for a guy whose secret story isn’t matching up with the pristine image he tries to convey?

And who paid-off his loans?!?!

There are certainly other prospective judges out there who’d be more than happy to provide a corporatist, anti-union, anti-voting rights, and anti-women’s rights agenda on the Supreme Court.

Neil Gorsuch made it with virtually no problem, and he sits on a stolen seat thanks to Mitch McConnell’s obstruction of President Obama’s nominee!

This isn’t going to end well for Republicans if they keep backing Brett Kavanaugh. Election Day is just six weeks away. Why are they doing this?

Because.

It’s all about power, and owning liberals. Trump has made it a game to make liberals, progressives, and independents angry. His followers and the Republican Party happily agree with this tactic.

If you think about it, that’s a pathetic way to go through life.

But that’s why this country is in the pathetic state it’s in right now.

