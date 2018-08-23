Daily Pat Political Point–Investigate Catholic Priests In Michigan–August 23, 2018

Pat Will Never Let Go Of Flannel! Long Live The 90'S!!!

August 23, 2018

Daily Pat Political Point. A bombshell report detailing the covering-up of child sexual abuse by priests in the Roman Catholic Church in Pennsylvania should spur the next Michigan Attorney General to conduct a similar investigation. (Note: If the sound clip is unavailable, simply refresh your screen and it will appear.)

************************************************

I talked about the bombshell grand jury report about how leaders of the Roman Catholic Church in Pennsylvania covered up child sexual abuse by over 300 priests during a 70-year span.

According to The New York Times, the report found more than 1,000 victims! And those were victims the grand jury could find. Who knows what the true number of victims really is? And this is just in Pennsylvania, alone!

The grand jury report gave volumes upon volumes of abuse by Pennsylvania priests, including one “who raped a young girl in the hospital after she had her tonsils out.”

During the state attorney general’s presentation last week, we learned about how “one priest abused five sisters in the same family!” He even started sexually abusing one girl “when she was 18 months old.”

The grand jury also wrote, “Despite some institutional reform, individual leaders of the church have largely escaped public accountability. Priests were raping little boys and girls, and the men of God who were responsible for them not only did nothing; they hid it all. For decades.”

For decades.

The church hierarchy protected these guys, and they even received promotions!

And the real punch in the gut about this despicable and heartbreaking story is that many of these priests who not only committed the sexual abuse, but also helped hide the abuse, will never see a courtroom.

That’s because they’re protected by statute of limitations.

Perhaps we need to reexamine and extend statue of limitations!

Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro ought to be celebrated for conducting such a thorough investigation into the state’s Catholic Church abuse history.

Shapiro said in a press conference this week that the cover up “stretched in some cases all the way up to the Vatican.”

Unfortunately, Pennsylvania is the only state to conduct a grand jury investigation into the church.

We have a major election coming up in November. Michiganders will vote on a new governor, attorney general, and secretary state.

I’m hoping Democratic AG candidate Dana Nessell, and whomever Michigan Republicans pick to run for the position at their state convention have taken notice.

I’m hoping they will include in their platform the need to conduct a sweeping Pennsylvania-style investigation into the Michigan Roman Catholic Church.

If there are over a thousand known victims in Pennsylvania, it’s not hard to imagine similar numbers in other states.

As cases of priest abuse are recently revealed in the Saginaw Diocese, we need the state of Michigan to follow in Pennsylvania’s footsteps.

No one is above the law.

pat@wsgw.com

pat@wsgw.com

Click here to return to the First Day page.

Click here to listen to every “Daily Pat Political Point!”