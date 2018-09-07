Daily Pat Political Point–Anonymous More Worried Trump Will Ruin Conservative Power–September 7, 2018

September 7, 2018

Daily Pat Political Point. The “Anonymous” writer shouldn’t be celebrated. They aren’t a hero or heroine. If they remain inside the administration, they are an accessory to everything that’s happening.

Americans love drama and mystery. And we got it with this New York Times essay written by an anonymous senior Trump administration official.

This official claims they aren’t part of The Resistance–the rallying cry from the millions opposing this administration’s destructive and draconian economic, environmental, and social policies.

No, you see, this official loves the policies Donald Trump champions on a daily basis!

They said:

To be clear, ours is not the popular “resistance” of the left. We want the administration to succeed and think that many of its policies have already made America safer and more prosperous. But we believe our first duty is to this country, and the president continues to act in a manner that is detrimental to the health of our republic.

I have some ability to read between the lines, here.

You see, this person doesn’t despise the policies of redistributing wealth back to the top 1%. They don’t detest slashing taxes for corporations, or gutting regulations that helped millions of Americans. They don’t detest eliminating essential parts of Obamacare, which includes preventing insurance companies from denying coverage to Americans with pre-existing conditions. They don’t detest rolling back decades of major environmental achievements, and they don’t detest enlarging the ever-growing-and-out-of-control spending on our military industrial complex.

They love these failed policies.

What this official fears is Trump’s style.

Yes, they don’t agree with Trump’s trading policies, but they really don’t like how he says things.

They don’t like Trump’s daily assaults on this country’s institutions and allies.

They also don’t like his daily attacks on who he deems are his enemies.

Well, here’s a newsflash for this senior Trump official: You’re not telling us something millions of us didn’t know!

Hell, the man started his political career declaring his predecessor wasn’t a United States citizen! It was a racist, not to mention, crazy, notion. Of course, the dutiful press covered Trump’s search for the so-called truth.

If this coward had any guts, they’d leave the administration right now. Not tomorrow. Now.

But you see, they love the policies, but are afraid Trump’s fragile ego and state of mind will result in millions of Americans to rise-up and vote Trump’s Republican Congress out of office in two months.

They’re afraid thanks to Trump, the American people are finally on to the conservative game.

And on that point, the senior Trump official is correct.

