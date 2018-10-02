Daily Pat Political Point–Amazon Minimum Wage Raise Shows American Workers Are Winning–October 2, 2018

October 2, 2018

Daily Pat Political Point. Amazon is raising its minimum wage to $15. It’s another victory for American workers, and it’s due to an engaged electorate.

A major victory for American workers, and it’s thanks to those on the front lines of the “Fight For $15” movement.

Online retail behemoth Amazon is raising its minimum wage for all of its American employees.

The raise hike includes full-time, part-time, seasonal and temporary workers.

Now, why is Amazon doing something many conservatives cried is an economy wrecker?

According to a statement released by Amazon founder and CEO Jeff Bezos, the company “listened” to its critics and “decided” it wants “to lead.”

You don’t say.

Amazon is worth $1 trillion–the second company ever to cross that threshold. Yet, despite Bezos earning over a billion dollars per year, workers in Austin, Texas earned a paltry $10 an hour, for example.

Many of the Very Serious People said a $15 minimum wage hurts business and innovation, leading to higher prices.

They don’t admit prices have gone up with the federal minimum stuck at $7.25 while numerous trade deals allowed companies to find cheaper labor and cheaper taxes overseas.

Some of these big time corporations take advantage of American workers by paying low wages. You see, thousands of workers at these corporations still need food stamps and Medicaid. That means not only are we paying for their products, but we end up subsidizing their workers.

A great scam, wouldn’t you say?

But not anymore.

Thanks to the thousands and thousands of advocates for a higher minimum wage, Amazon saw the writing on the wall, and agreed to do the right thing for a change.

Minimum wage hike advocates got Target and Walmart to also raise their minimum wages.

One more note on this story: Amazon says it will push for a federal minimum wage increase.

The pendulum is swinging in favor of the hard-working American people who are fed up with politicians who just listen to their big money donors.

Get ready for more of the same this November.

