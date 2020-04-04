Daily Coronavirus Count In Michigan Continues To Climb
(source: Getty Images)
EDIT: This story has been updated to correct an error in the number of new cases of confirmed novel coronavirus cases and number of total deaths in the state of Michigan.
Another 1,481 people have tested positive for COVID-19 since Friday, April 3 and another 61 deaths have been attributed to the virus since then. The total of deaths now stands at 540 in Michigan. The number of positive tests so far totals 14,225.
No deaths have been reported in Saginaw, Bay and Midland counties. Saginaw has 103 who have tested positive, Bay 24 and Midland 17. Neighboring Genesee County has 464 positive cases with 15 deaths reported. Tuscola and Isabella counties have each recorded two deaths. Tuscola has had 20 positive cases and Isabella 10.
The majority of the positive cases and deaths have occurred in Macomb, Oakland and Wayne counties in and around Detroit.
Visit the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services website for more information.