Cyclist Killed in St. Charles

By jonathan.dent
July 11, 2023 6:00AM EDT
Cyclist Killed in St. Charles
(Getty Images)

A Fremont Township man was killed in a bicycle crash Sunday in St. Charles.

According to the St. Charles Police Department, an officer was dispatched to the Saginaw Valley Rail Trail near the Bad River around 6:00 p.m. after a caller reported finding an unresponsive man. Police say the man was dead when the officer arrived. Investigators believe he had a bicycle accident causing severe injuries, which lead to his death.

The man’s identity has not been released at this time. Foul play in his death is not suspected, though an autopsy will be conducted.

