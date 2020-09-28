Cyclist Killed in Huron County Crash
(Alpha Media file photo)
Police in Huron County are investigating a fatal crash involving a bicycle.
The incident occurred around 1:50 p.m. Saturday, September 26 in Chandler Township. Police say 58-year-old Lawrence Buescher was riding a bicycle west on Limerick Rd. near Maxwell Rd. when he was struck by a GMC Acadia, driven by 33-year-old Andrew Lee of Pigeon, who was also heaing west.
Buescher was killed at the scene. Lee was unharmed. The cause of the crash is unknown at this time.
Police were assisted by the Caseville Fire Department, the Caseville Police Department and Scheurer Ambulance Service.