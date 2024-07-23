Cyber Attacks Affect Thousands of Michigan Medicine Patients

Michigan Medicine has been the victim of a cyber attack, potentially affecting the data of nearly 57,000patients in the medical group.

According to officials with the healthcare company, the attacks occurred on May 23 and May 29 this year when three employee emails became compromised. Company IT officials disabled the accounts when the attack was discovered. The company says the emails contained patient information including names, medical record numbers, addresses, dates of birth, diagnostic and treatment information, and health insurance information.

Affected patients will receive notices in the mail about the attack and its potential impact. Anyone with concerns about the cyber attack who did not receive a letter can contact Michigan Medicine at 1-888-409-7484.