Currie Parkway Bridge Reopens in Midland

Midland’s Currie Parkway Bridge is once again open to eastbound traffic after months of repairs.

The bridge was damaged when an overweight vehicle crossed it in October of 2021, and repairs began in February to replace damaged steel and concrete.

The city has also added a guardrail lane on the approach to the bridge in an attempt to prevent any future overweight vehicles from crossing. Signs have also been added to alert drivers that only non-commercial, standard weight vehicles should cross the bridge.

Another change is that the bridge is now only open to eastbound traffic, and motorists will not be able to turn onto Currie Parkway from Main Street.