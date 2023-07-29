WSGW 790 AM & 100.5 FM WSGW 790 AM Logo

Currie Parkway Bridge Reopens in Midland

By jonathan.dent
July 29, 2023 9:00AM EDT
Share
Currie Parkway Bridge Reopens in Midland
City of Midland

Midland’s Currie Parkway Bridge is once again open to eastbound traffic after months of repairs.

The bridge was damaged when an overweight vehicle crossed it in October of 2021, and repairs began in February to replace damaged steel and concrete.

The city has also added a guardrail lane on the approach to the bridge in an attempt to prevent any future overweight vehicles from crossing. Signs have also been added to alert drivers that only non-commercial, standard weight vehicles should cross the bridge.

Another change is that the bridge is now only open to eastbound traffic, and motorists will not be able to turn onto Currie Parkway from Main Street.

Popular Stories

1

Four Vehicles and a Semi Crash on US-10
2

Ogemaw County Woman Killed in Saginaw Crash
3

Five People Hospitalized Following Multi-Vehicle Crash on US-10
4

Smoke Detector Saves Family from St. Charles House Fire
5

Crime Stoppers Looking for Information on Two Homicides