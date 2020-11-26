Cuomo expects “significant rise” in COVID-19 cases in December

▶ Watch Video: Cuomo expects Thanksgiving celebrations to lead to more COVID-19 cases

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said Wednesday he expects to see a “significant rise” in COVID-19 cases in early December because of infections during the Thanksgiving holiday weekend. He also said Washington needs to provide states with funding for distributing a vaccine.

During a briefing with reporters, Cuomo urged New Yorkers to limit the size of their holiday gatherings to less than 10 people who already live in their household, but he also said the limit was difficult to enforce. The governor said increases in travel and social activity made Thanksgiving “an added accelerant” that can lead to more cases and more hospitalizations.

“The great fear is two things: overwhelm the hospital system and people die,” Cuomo said.

With a vaccine expected to become available in the coming weeks and months, Cuomo said the distribution plan needs to be improved. The federal government needs to provide states with billions of dollars to distribute a vaccine when it receives approval from the Food and Drug Administration, he said.

“It’s not going to be as easy as saying go to your local national drug chain and you can get the vaccine,” Cuomo said.