CSC Charges Dropped Against Genesee County Educator

(Getty Images)

Charges against a former teacher in Genesee County have been dropped after a key witness failed to appear in court.

Eugene Pratt was accused of first degree criminal sexual conduct due to allegations from a former student of Beecher Community Schools in Flint. Pratt appeared in court on Tuesday for a preliminary hearing, but the complaintant in the case was not there to testify.

Without enough evidence to go to trial, Genessee District Court Judge Tabitha Marsh dismissed the charge of criminal sexual conduct without prejudice, meaning prosecutors may file the case again.