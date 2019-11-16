Crying Towel Party Kicks off Rivalry Weekend
Photo By: James Paxson
The 42nd annual Michigan vs. Michigan State Crying Towel Party was held Friday, November 15 in Saginaw.
The yearly tradition of Michigan State and Michigan fans getting together for drinks, food and a little trash talk at Hamilton Streets Woody O’Brien’s helped get the excitement of rivalry flowing for both fan bases. The event was put on by the Saginaw Spartans Alumni Club and had a mix of Spartan and Wolverine fans.
The Saturday, November 16 game will be 112th meeting between the two schools with Michigan leading the series 70-36 with five ties.
The MSU Alumni Club of Saginaw is open to all Spartan alumni and loyal fans alike. Since 1955, the club has focused on bringing Spartans together in the spirit of fun and providing scholarships to Saginaw County high school students seeking to attend Michigan State University.