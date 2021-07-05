Crowds Come Together For Saginaw Fireworks Spectacular

Saginaw’s Ojibway Island and other prime fireworks viewing areas filled with people enjoying Independence Day to observe what might have been last year when the fireworks were cancelled because of the Covid pandemic. This year’s Saginaw Area Fireworks drew rave reviews from many in the crowd as Wolverine Fireworks Company launched $100,000 worth of pyrotechnics in the sky along the Saginaw River not to mention the ever popular waterfall display from the bridge. 100.5 & 790 Newsradio WSGW broadcast the fireworks soundtrack. Many additional photos and videos are posted on facebook/WSGW.IMG-1688