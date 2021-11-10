Crowd cheers female hockey goalie targeted by vulgar, sexist chants

A hockey game between two Pittsburgh-area high schools had a sold-out crowd on Monday night, CBS Pittsburgh reports. Fans turned out to show support for a female goalie after students from a rival high school chanted vulgar and sexist slurs at her during a game last week.

The incident, which was captured on video, happened while the Mars Area High School’s Fightin’ Planets were playing against Armstrong High School’s River Hawks. The video gained national attention and ended with students grades 7 through 12 banned from the Belmont Complex for River Hawk varsity or middle school games, CBS Pittsburgh reports.

But on Monday night, all 850 tickets available for the Fightin’ Planet’s game against South Fayette were sold, with just 25 tickets available 30 minutes before the game started, according to CBS Pittsburgh. The game between the two teams even had to be moved to a different complex to accommodate more fans. People from several towns over, as well as women’s hockey players from nearby colleges, went to show their support for the Mars goalie.

“She is unbelievably strong,” Tessa Moore, a hockey player from Wheeling, West Virginia, told CBS Pittsburgh. “If that were me, I would have been a wreck. She’s unbelievably strong.”

“I am shocked that this was allowed to happen and that no one stood up,” said hockey mom Amanda Moore. “So we are here tonight to make sure this doesn’t happen again.”

For some, Monday night’s game was their first high school hockey game.

A sold-out crowd cheers on a hockey goalie who was subjected to sexist and vulgar chants from an opposing team’s fans. CBS Pittsburgh

“It’s about solidarity,” said Brandy Kennedy. “It’s not right on so many levels. She’s out there doing what I consider the hardest position on the ice, and they are attacking her just because she is a female.”

“It was so sad for me to watch it, like what they were saying to her. It made me mad,” Evelyn Jorinscay, a hockey player from Cambria County, Pennsylvania, told the station.

Monday night’s game was about sportsmanship, respect and equality.

“Girl hockey players can be just as good as any other hockey players,” attendee Vivienne Volek told CBS Pittsburgh. “I think she does a phenomenal job.”

Tom Scherr, another attendee, called hockey a “big community and we are a big family.”

We just want to show her this is the whole family coming out to let you know that what happened wasn’t right,” Scherr told the station.

On Saturday night, the Pittsburgh Penguins hosted the Fightin’ Planets at their home game at PPG Paints Arena. A family friend told CBS Pittsburgh the goalie did not speak at Monday night’s game because she doesn’t want the attention — she just wants to play.