Critical Millage Question Awaits Saginaw County Voters In November

A proposal to establish a Career and Technical Education program in Saginaw County under the auspices of the Intermediate School District will be decided by voters in November.

Executive Director Kathy Conklin of the Saginaw County Business and Education Partnership says the 1 Mill, 10 year request would help school districts county wide bridge the so-called “Skills Gap”. Conklin added more students would be trained to step into the in-demand high technology, high wage jobs going unfilled now because of a lack of qualified applicants.