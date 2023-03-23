WSGW 790 AM & 100.5 FM WSGW 790 AM Logo

Crisis Connect to Help Police with Mental Health Calls

By jonathan.dent
March 23, 2023 2:00AM EDT
(Getty Images)

Police in Saginaw have gotten training on a new tool to better help people needing mental health assistance.

The Crisis Connect program through the Saginaw County Community Mental Health Authority, expected to start on March 28, puts iPads in patrol vehicles to connect officers directly to mental health workers. The Saginaw Police Department says its just one of the ways technology can help officers assist the community.

