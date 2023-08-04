Crime Up In Bay City; Felonious Assaults Down

The Bay City Department of Public Safety has released its updated crime rate list for the past year.

From July 2022 to July 2023, the largest jump in crime were first degree criminal sexual conduct cases, seeing a 171.4 percent increase. Police say none of those cases had attackers unknown to their victims. Burglaries were up by 40 percent and larcenies increased 33.1 percent. Motor vehicle theft also went up 52.4 percent while property damage rose by 18.2 percent .

However, felonious assaults went down 9.2 percent, as did weapons offenses by 28 percent, and there were no homicides reported during the year.