WSGW 790 AM & 100.5 FM WSGW 790 AM Logo

Crime Up In Bay City; Felonious Assaults Down

By News Desk
August 4, 2023 4:00AM EDT
Share
Crime Up In Bay City; Felonious Assaults Down
(Getty Images)

The Bay City Department of Public Safety has released its updated crime rate list for the past year.

From July 2022 to July 2023, the largest jump in crime were first degree criminal sexual conduct cases, seeing a 171.4 percent increase. Police say none of those cases had attackers unknown to their victims. Burglaries were up by 40 percent and larcenies increased 33.1 percent. Motor vehicle theft also went up 52.4 percent while property damage rose by 18.2 percent .

However, felonious assaults went down 9.2 percent, as did weapons offenses by 28 percent, and there were no homicides reported during the year.

Popular Stories

1

Crime Stoppers Looking for Information on Two Homicides
2

Wounded Suspect In Attempted Midland County Break In Arraigned
3

Flint Police Search for Armed Robber
4

World's Largest Rubber Duck Makes Way to Alpena
5

Investigation Underway Into Fatal Genesee County Tanker Crash