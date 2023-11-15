Crime Stoppers Searching for Identity of Shooter

The person who shot 2 men on October 3, 2022 has still not been caught.

The incident occurred around 7:00 P.M. at Root Street on Flint’s north side. Crime Stoppers say an unknown black man in a black Chevrolet Impala drove past the victims and others, before stopping and shooting the 2 men. 21 Year Old, Koltin Amaya and 24 year old, Christian Flint died due to their injuries. There was a third victim also shot at who survived. Crime Stoppers of Flint & Genesee County are offering a cash reward of $2,500 for the identity of the shooter.

If you have any information, please contact 1-800-422-JAIL.