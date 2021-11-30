Crime Stoppers Recognized with Digital Media Award

Crime Stoppers of Flint and Genesee County has received the prestigious 2021 Crime Stoppers International Digital Media Award for its innovative use of advertising technology to help solve local crimes.
The Digital Media Award is based on specific calls to action and the level of community engagement achieved through these initiatives, such as news reports, public service announcements, or Crime of the Week. The initiative submission included the innovative and state-of-the-art technology of a Mobile Network using geo-fencing, a location-based advertising service, paired with public service announcements. Flint & Genesee County was the first Crime Stoppers program in the country to utilize a Mobile Advertising Network through OUTFRONT.
In 2020, more than one million impressions were delivered to mobile devices in targeted areas. These impressions highlighted unsolved cases and informational public service announcements.
Crime Stoppers of Flint and Genesee County received the award in the category for programs serving 300,001 to one million people.