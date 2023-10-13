Crime Stoppers Receives Grant for Law Enforcement Collaboration in North Flint

The Ruth Mott Foundation has granted $75,000 for the work of Crime Stoppers of Flint & Genesee County to enhance public safety and foster community-law enforcement collaboration, particularly in north Flint.

While Crime Stoppers serves the entirety of Flint and Genesee County, this grant’s focus zone encompasses the geographical boundaries of Robert T. Longway Boulevard/5th Avenue/Flushing Road, Clio Road, Carpenter Road, and Center Road. With grant support from the Foundation since 2017, nearly 1,100 tips have been submitted for crimes within the grant’s targeted area.

Of these tips, 55 have played a pivotal role in facilitating arrests, with tipsters being awarded more than $37,000.