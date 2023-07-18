Crime Stoppers Offering Reward in Six-Year-Old Missing Person Case

Crime Stoppers is asking for the public’s help locate a missing woman.

Brianna Vibert was last seen on July 15, 2017 at the Mobil Gas Station on South Saginaw Street in Flint, walking toward Atherton Road. Vibert was 24 at the time of her disappearance and would now be 30. She is described as white, standing 5’9″ and weighing 120 pounds. She was last seen wearing a cream colored top, black capris and flip flops. She has several tattoos, including the names Maddox on one wrist and Savannah on the other, plus the word family enclosed in a circle on her right shoulder blade. Crime Stoppers is offering a $2,500 cash reward for information leading to her whereabouts.

Please call 1-800-422-JAIL or visit crimestoppersofflint.com.