Crime Stoppers Offering Reward in Five Year Old Murder Investigation

Crime Stoppers is looking for information in an unsolved murder case in Flint.

On May 1, 2018, 51 year old Sidney Pettigrew Junior was shot and killed in the 2500 block of South Saginaw Street near Linsey Blvd. Police say Pettigrew was working out at the Rock Fitness Center when he was killed.

Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $2,500 for information leading to an arrest of a suspect or suspects. Callers can leave tips at 1-800-422-JAIL.