Crime Stoppers Offering Reward for Murder Suspect

Police in Mount Morris Township are looking for man wanted on a number of felony warrants, including murder.
45-year-old David Thompson is wanted on charges of homicide, assault, rape and several others. He is described as standing six feet tall and weighing 255 pounds with black hair and a black mustache and goatee. Police believe he is still in Genesee County. Thompson is considered armed and dangerous, so make no attempt to apprehend him.
Anyone with information about his whereabouts can call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-422-JAIL. A $1,000 reward is offered for information leading to Thompson’s arrest.