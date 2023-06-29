Crime Stoppers Offering Reward for Information on Fugitive

Crime Stoppers is offering up to 1 thousand dollars for information leading to the arrest of a fugitive from Flint.

50-year-old Brett Eric Brown is wanted for 1st degree murder, felony firearm, assault with intent to murder, felon in possession of a firearm, and carrying a concealed weapon. He is described as a black male, 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighing roughly 200 pounds.

Authorities say that Brown is considered armed and dangerous, and that he is believed to be in Genesee County. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call 1-800-422-JAIL.