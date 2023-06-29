WSGW 790 AM & 100.5 FM WSGW 790 AM Logo

Crime Stoppers Offering Reward for Information on Fugitive

By jonathan.dent
June 29, 2023 12:45PM EDT
Share
Crime Stoppers Offering Reward for Information on Fugitive
Crime Stoppers Offering Reward for Information on Brett Eric Brown (Crime Stoppers)

Crime Stoppers is offering up to 1 thousand dollars for information leading to the arrest of a fugitive from Flint.

50-year-old Brett Eric Brown is wanted for 1st degree murder, felony firearm, assault with intent to murder, felon in possession of a firearm, and carrying a concealed weapon. He is described as a black male, 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighing roughly 200 pounds.

Authorities say that Brown is considered armed and dangerous, and that he is believed to be in Genesee County. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call 1-800-422-JAIL.

Popular Stories

1

Two Dead, 15 Wounded in Mass Shooting in Saginaw
2

State Files Complaint Against Tuscola County Cattle Farm for Illegal Wastewater Dumping
3

Arenac County Motorcycle Crash Kills Two
4

Michigan Law Enforcement to Step Up Speed Enforcement
5

Saginaw Woman Gets More than Bargained for in Lottery Winnings