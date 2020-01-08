Crime Stoppers Offering Reward for Info on Two Fugitives
(source: Crime Stoppers)
Vigilant citizens could receive a cash reward for information about two fugitives in Saginaw County.
In January 2019, Hannah Roesner was put on probation after serving time for receiving stolen property and concealing a motor vehicle. She cut her tether off just before the New Year holiday, absconding probation.
Kory Lemaire was placed on probation in 2017 after convictions of breaking and entering and felon in possession of a weapon. He cut his tether last December.
Crime Stoppers is offering up to $1,000 for information leading to an arrest of either fugitive. Please call 1 (800) 422-JAIL if you have any information.