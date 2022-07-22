Crime Stoppers Highlights Carrollton Township Suspicious Death

Crime Stoppers is revisiting a suspicious death case from Carrollton Township. Police found Megan Lynne Drumhiller, 31, dead in her home at 901 Ridgeland Drive on January 28, 2022, after responding to the home for a well-being check. Once gaining entry, officers found Drumhiller deceased under suspicious circumstances.
Carrolton Township Police and the Saginaw County Sheriff’s Office are investigating and seeking any information to assist in identifying
any suspect(s) in this crime.
Crime Stoppers will pay a reward of up to $1,000 for an arrest. To submit an anonymous tip call: 1-800-422 Jail (5245)