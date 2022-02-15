      Weather Alert

Crime Stoppers Highlights Bridgeport Hit & Run Fatal

Ann Williams
Feb 15, 2022 @ 6:21pm

Crime Stoppers is highlighting a fatal hit & run crash that killed a pedestrian on December 10 in Bridgeport Township.

Shortly before 7:00 that evening, a man walking across Dixie Highway near California Ave. from the Miller Motel to the Magic Party Store, was hit by northbound vehicle. It was described as a large SUV or crossover with a 3rd row. The suspect vehicle left the scene, and is believed to have front end damage and possibly blood on it.

Bridgeport Township Police, the Saginaw Area Crash Investigation Team and the Michigan State Major Crimes Unit are investigating. If you have any information, you can submit an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers, 1-800-422-JAIL (5245).

