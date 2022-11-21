Crime Stoppers Asks for Help Identifying Person of Interest in Shooting

A $1,000 reward is being offered for help identifying a person of interest in a shooting that occurred last Monday in Flint. According to Crime Stoppers of Flint and Genesee County, the shooting occurred around 2:45 p.m. at a party store at the intersection of Fleming Road and West Pierson Road.

The individual wanted for questioning is described as a black male with a slim build, 6’2″ tall and weighing between 170 and 180 pounds. Anyone with information is asked to call 1-800-422-JAIL (5425). Only information that leads to a felony arrest is eligible for a reward.