Crews From Other States Join Power Restoration Efforts

Crews from as far away as Kentucky and other states will be in Michigan on Thursday, helping Consumers Energy crews restore electric service to customers following storms Tuesday night that pummeled much of the state with 70 mph winds, lightning and rain.
As of 4:30 p.m., Consumers Energy had restored service to about 55,000 customers from a total of 277,000 that have been affected. That total includes approximately 60,000 additional outages from new storms that are moving through Michigan Wednesday afternoon. The utility is still assessing any added damage from thunderstorms that moved through early Thursday morning.
Mutual assistance crews from Kentucky, Indiana and Ohio will join more than 300 Consumers Energy and contract crews.
“Our top priority remains to restore power as quickly and safely as possible to affected customers, said Guy Packard, Consumers Energy’s vice president for electric operations.
Those clearing storm debris are advised to be aware of possible downed wires and report them to 9-1-1 or Consumers Energy at 800-477-5050 immediately while staying at least 25 feet away.
A majority of affected customers are expected to be restored by the end of the day Friday, though additional storm activity could extend restoration times through the weekend. Customers can report an outage and check the status of outage by visiting www.ConsumersEnergy.com/OutageCenter. Customers can also sign up to get outage alerts and restoration times sent to a phone, email or text message, Text ‘REG’ to 232273 or visit www.ConsumersEnergy.com/alerts.
Consumers Energy also shares these important safety tips: